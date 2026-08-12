Wheelock releases new price list for Palo Springs, starting at HK$5.48m

Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project Park Silicon Phase two Palo Springs released the latest price list for 33 units on Wednesday, with discounted price starting at HK$5.48 million.

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This batch mainly features higher-floor units, ranging from 311 to 480 square feet, according to Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties.

Prices range between HK$5.48 million and HK$8.76 million after discounts, or HK$17,106 to HK$18,376 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the project will launch the first round of sales on Sunday, offering 100 units in total, including 82 via price list and 18 via tender. Among the 82 price-listed units, 26 are one-bedroom and 56 are two-bedroom units. The 18 units offered by tender include 13 three-bedroom flats and five special units.

The project has received over 2,000 checks so far, making the 82 price-listed units more than 23 times oversubscribed.

Wong noted that the project has drawn over 15,000 visitors in five days, adding that more units would be released in response to market enthusiasm if the initial sales perform well.

He further noted that the company has sold over 2,100 units so far this year, raking in more than HK$25 billion. Sales are expected to surpass last year’s figures and potentially top HK$30 billion.

The continuous launch of new projects will boost market sentiment, with new home sales in August likely returning to the 1,000-unit level, Wong said.