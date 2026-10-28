Henderson Land releases first price list of 50 units for One Upper Lane

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Phase Six of its Aquila series in Mong Kok, One Upper Lane, released the first price list of 50 units on Wednesday, with sales scheduled to begin in early November.

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The first price list comprises 26 two-bedroom units and 24 one-bedroom units, ranging in size from 273 to 393 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$5.02 million to HK$8.94 million, with discounted prices per sq ft from HK$17,988 to HK$22,816, averaging HK$20,348 per square foot.

24 units are priced below HK$6 million after discounts, according to Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land.

Show flats are open for public viewing starting Thursday.

Prices are guided by recent transactions in the Aquila series and the Western Kowloon district.