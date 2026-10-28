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NEWS

Wang Fuk Court fire report to be released, govt to criminalise bid-rigging and strengthen oversight

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The independent committee set up over the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court fire has submitted its report to the Chief Executive, with the government expected to release its contents and a series of reforms as soon as Thursday.

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Sing Tao, The Standard's sister publication, learned that measures will include criminalising bid-rigging in building maintenance, reforming the operation and supervision of major maintenance works, and amending legislation to substantially raise penalties for violations. The government will also set up a steering committee led by the Chief Secretary for Administration to push through the reforms and legislative amendments.

The fire in November last year killed 168 people. The independent committee carried out about nine months of work and held 30 hearings before submitting its report to Chief Executive John Lee last Thursday. 

Lee said the government would carry out comprehensive reforms in building maintenance supervision, building management and fire service installations regulation, and would study the report carefully.

It is understood the government will release the report on Thursday and hold a press conference, with Lee expected to be joined by the three secretaries and several policy bureau officials.

One reform is legislation to prohibit bid-rigging in building maintenance, with the government creating a criminal offence targeting bid-rigging. Last month's Policy Address announced a review of the old building maintenance system, including a study on criminalising bid-rigging, with proposals to be submitted to LegCo this year. The Competition Commission has proposed custodial penalties of up to seven to 10 years to strengthen deterrence.

Another measure is reforming the operation and supervision of building maintenance, including the workflow, division of labour and project approvals, and strengthening regulation of contractors and professionals with tougher penalties. The government plans to submit amendments to the Buildings Ordinance to LegCo by the end of this year, shifting from relying on industry self-regulation to proactive government oversight, with comprehensive audits, inspections and supervision, substantially higher maximum fines and raised building and fire safety standards.

The report is also expected to cover fire causes, departmental responsibility and recommendations on material standards and combating bid-rigging. The steering committee led by the Chief Secretary will review the committee's recommendations one by one, push for their implementation and monitor progress, particularly three legislative amendments to the Buildings Ordinance, Building Management Ordinance and Fire Safety Ordinance.

Legislator Scott Leung supported the reforms, saying criminalising bid-rigging would strengthen deterrence against syndicated bid-rigging and potential transfer of benefits, and promote fair competition. He agreed with strengthening supervision and raising penalties, and said the steering committee would help cross-departmental coordination and speed up implementation.

Legislator Chan Hok-fung said criminalising bid-rigging would improve the current situation, as violations are currently handled mainly with fines and lack criminal prosecution, making deterrence difficult.

Wang Fuk Court bid-rigging building maintenance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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