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PROPERTY

China Resources Land's One Chancery in Central leased 80 pc of units since July

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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From left: Rick Man, Jeffrey Sy, Feifei Cen
From left: Rick Man, Jeffrey Sy, Feifei Cen

China Resources Land's serviced residential project in Central, One Chancery, has leased 80 percent of its 80 units  since leasing began in July, with rents reaching as high as HK$110 per square foot, according to CR Land (Overseas) managing director Jeffrey Sy. 

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Deputy sales and marketing director Cen Feifei noted that 35 percent of the tenants arefrom the finance and legal industries, 35 percent being overseas senior executives, professionals, and specialists based in Hong Kong, whereas the remaining 15 percent each are overseas students at the University of Hong Kong and freelance artists.

The project comprises studio to four-bedroom units, of which 61 are furnished for rent, and 19 are standard handover units equipped with amenities including induction cookers and washer-dryers, said asset and property management director Rick Man.

Three furnished show flats are open for viewing. 

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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