SC Capital's Ap Lei Chau project named Semora to offer 82 units

SC Capital Partners' residential project in Ap Lei Chau, named Semora, will offer 82 units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments following its unveiling on Tuesday.

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Semora is a single-block development. The 82 units range in size from 186 to 503 square feet, offering sea and waterfront park views.

Pricing will be benchmarked against new developments in the same area and projects above Wong Chuk Hang Station, said Suchad Chiaranussati, chairman and founder of SC Capital Partners Group.

The completion date for the project is expected to be June 30 next year, with a launch anticipated as early as next month, Chiaranussati added.

Benefiting from the government's “Invigorating Island South” initiative and the transformation of the Wong Chuk Hang commercial district, properties in the area possess strong appreciation potential, said Alvin Leung, senior director of project development planning services at Colliers International Property Consultants.

"It is expected to be highly sought after by a large rental market, giving the project strong rental resilience and potentially high rental returns," Leung added.