Strawberry Hill sells two detached houses within a month for HK$103 mn each

Strawberry Hill, No. 8 Plunkett's Road, The Peak, developed by Wheelock and Wharf (0004), sold two detached houses within a month for HK$103 million each, or HK$32,238 per square foot, for a total of HK$206 million.

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Each house spans 3,195 square feet.

The project is a traditional low-density villa community on The Peak, consistently favored by both end-users and investors.