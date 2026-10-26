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PROPERTY

Strawberry Hill sells two detached houses within a month for HK$103 mn each

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Strawberry Hill, No. 8 Plunkett's Road, The Peak, developed by Wheelock and Wharf (0004), sold two detached houses within a month for HK$103 million each, or HK$32,238 per square foot, for a total of HK$206 million.

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Each house spans 3,195 square feet. 

The project is a traditional low-density villa community on The Peak, consistently favored by both end-users and investors.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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