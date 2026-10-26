Strawberry Hill sells two detached houses within a month for HK$103 mn each

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33 Clear Water Bay sells 22 units within two hours on first day of sales
25-10-2026 17:59 HKT
The Atlas I sells out 132 units in third round
25-10-2026 14:28 HKT
Climate resilient design can cut expected flood losses by 88pc: study
24-10-2026 11:03 HKT
CK Asset unveils sales brochure for 327 montage homes in Yuen Long
23-10-2026 23:00 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia II to sell 17 units next Monday
23-10-2026 22:51 HKT
33 Clear Water Bay Phase 1 to sell 73 units on Sunday
23-10-2026 22:41 HKT
CK Asset to release Montage sales brochure within 24 hours
22-10-2026 16:42 HKT
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT