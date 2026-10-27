logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Sino Group chair Daryl Ng hails HK's 'new golden era,' backs Northern Metropolis

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
From left: Bella Chhoa, Victor Tin, executive director Gordon Lee, Daryl Ng, Ringo Chan, and chief financial officer Cindy Chow
From left: Bella Chhoa, Victor Tin, executive director Gordon Lee, Daryl Ng, Ringo Chan, and chief financial officer Cindy Chow

Hong Kong is entering into a “new golden era of development,” and Sino Group has full confidence in the city and the Northern Metropolis, chairman Daryl Ng Win-kong said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The city’s first five-year plan is crucial to its future development, while the NM, which accounts for one third of its land, is an important part of the engine for future economic development, Ng said after the annual general meeting.

It is an opportunity the group cannot afford to miss, he stressed. 

He stated that the group will study any future NM projects rolled out by the government and discuss collaboration plans with partners.

The developer acquired four prime sites over the past year, adding nearly 1.4 million square feet to its land bank, said executive director Ringo Chan Wing-kwong.

The firm will continue to explore other investment opportunities, reiterating its commitment to prudent and sound financial management principles to balance long-term business growth with stable dividend payouts, Chan added.

Over the coming year, the group plans to launch nearly 2,900 units across projects in Kowloon City and at Sung Wong Toi Station in Kai Tak, among others, with its Hung Hom project expected to go on sale in November.

Sino Land (0083) executive director Victor Tin Sio-un stated that Hong Kong's property market fundamentals remain solid.

Talent admission schemes, non-local students, and the influx of institutions are all driving housing demand, while attractive rental yields are drawing many investors to make bulk purchases, Tin said.

Chief commercial officer Bella Chhoa Peck-lim remarked that Hong Kong's retail sector is currently experiencing steady growth, benefiting from the government-driven "mega-event economy" such as Halloween month, while the "sports economy" has also boosted sales of related merchandise. 

Footfall at the group's shopping malls has risen, and this momentum is expected to carry into next year, she added.
 

 

Sino GroupAGMDaryl Ng

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sino Group chairman backs first Five-Year Plan as a balanced roadmap
NEWS
16-09-2026 19:10 HKT
Over 7,300 fans gather at Sino Group malls for live World Cup final broadcast
NEWS
20-07-2026 13:32 HKT
Hong Kong Management Association re-elects chairperson and welcomes new council members
NEWS
03-07-2026 17:15 HKT
Around 120 shortlisted school teams showcased creative inventions at the fair.
Around 120 student innovations spotlighted at HK science fair
NEWS
29-06-2026 06:30 HKT
From left, Philip Sohmen, Joseph Chan Ho-lim, Ex-officio member of HKAWL and the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Adrian Cheng, and Daryl Ng. Photo from HKAWL..
HKAWL welcomes four members including Sino Group's Daryl Ng to join the board
FINANCE
24-03-2026 15:57 HKT
Sino Group's 'GoCircular' campaign promotes recycling and reuse across the city
NEWS
19-03-2026 23:24 HKT
FSDC
FSDC appoints Daryl Ng vice chair of Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy
FINANCE
23-01-2026 15:56 HKT
Sino Group's Daryl Ng expresses honor in National Games torch relay
NEWS
02-11-2025 18:27 HKT
Visitors can try their luck at the giant capsule toy machine during National Day celebrations.
Sino Group celebrates National Day with giant capsule toy machines
NEWS
17-09-2025 19:00 HKT
Sino Group steps up support for aspiring entrepreneurs at HK Housing Authority’s “Well-Being•Start-Up 2.0”
NEWS
01-09-2025 20:00 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.