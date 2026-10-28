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PROPERTY

Hong Kong home prices rise 0.2 percent last month, rents hit record

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong private home prices rose 0.19 percent in their second consecutive rise last month, official data showed on Wednesday. 

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The prices were up by 9.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the latest data from the Rating and Valuation Department.

The costs of residential properties surged by 7.1 percent in the first nine months of the year. 

Prices of small and medium-sized flats advanced by 0.16 percent in September while bigger flats grew at a faster pace at 0.8 percent in the month. 

Meanwhile, the rental index continued its rising trend, climbing by 0.47 percent to yet another fresh high in the month. Rents increased by 6.2 percent from 12 months ago last month and has been up by 5.8 percent in the first nine months of the year. 


 

Hong Konghomepricesrents

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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