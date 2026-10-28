Hong Kong home prices rise 0.2 percent last month, rents hit record

Hong Kong private home prices rose 0.19 percent in their second consecutive rise last month, official data showed on Wednesday.

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The prices were up by 9.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the latest data from the Rating and Valuation Department.

The costs of residential properties surged by 7.1 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Prices of small and medium-sized flats advanced by 0.16 percent in September while bigger flats grew at a faster pace at 0.8 percent in the month.

Meanwhile, the rental index continued its rising trend, climbing by 0.47 percent to yet another fresh high in the month. Rents increased by 6.2 percent from 12 months ago last month and has been up by 5.8 percent in the first nine months of the year.



