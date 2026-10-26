One Marina to release prices for first 91 units soon

One Marina, co-developed by Sino Land (0083), China Merchants Land (0978), and the Urban Renewal Authority, is reported to release prices for its first batch of no fewer than 91 units, with sales potentially commencing as early as next week.

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The first price list will primarily feature one-to-two bedroom units, whereas three-to-four bedroom units are expected to be sold via tender, according to Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director at Sino Land.

Prices will be guided by similar flats within the district and Kai Tak.