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PROPERTY

Deep Water Pavilia II to sell 17 units next Monday

PROPERTY
57 mins ago
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Cannas Ho, NWD director of sales and marketing, right
Cannas Ho, NWD director of sales and marketing, right

Deep Water Pavilia II, a project led by New World Development (0017), has uploaded the sales brochure for its final 17 units, which will be sold by tender next Monday.

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The new batch comprises 16 four-bedroom units spanning 1,158 to 1,294 square feet, along with a 1,225-square-foot four-bedroom unit, for which a show flat is available for viewing by reservation starting on Sunday.

Deep Water Pavilia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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