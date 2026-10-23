Deep Water Pavilia II to sell 17 units next Monday

Deep Water Pavilia II, a project led by New World Development (0017), has uploaded the sales brochure for its final 17 units, which will be sold by tender next Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The new batch comprises 16 four-bedroom units spanning 1,158 to 1,294 square feet, along with a 1,225-square-foot four-bedroom unit, for which a show flat is available for viewing by reservation starting on Sunday.