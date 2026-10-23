Deep Water Pavilia II to sell 17 units next Monday

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Deep Water Pavilia to cut discount on price from next Monday
05-03-2026 15:18 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia to rise price for 26 units by up to 6.4 pc
05-02-2026 16:57 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia II puts 66 units on sales
11-11-2025 19:46 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia II closes registration nearly 21 times oversubscribed
24-07-2025 17:34 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia reduces discounts on units
22-06-2025 16:55 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia entering second sales round 53 times oversubscribed
19-06-2025 17:25 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia kicks off sales round with 138 units on Saturday
10-06-2025 17:04 HKT
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT
Domestic helper suspected after $420,000 worth of gold jewelry goes missing
22-10-2026 18:55 HKT