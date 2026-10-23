33 Clear Water Bay Phase 1 to sell 73 units on Sunday

33 Clear Water Bay Phase 1 in Ngau Chi Wan, developed by Kowloon Development (0034), will sell 73 units on Sunday, the developer said.

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The sale involves 58 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units, spanning 492 to 536 square feet. After discount, prices range from HK$10.13 million to HK$14.43 million, or HK$19,981 to HK$27,587 per square foot.

The developer has also unveiled a show flat modelled on a 492-square-foot two-bedroom unit, Flat B on the 18th floor of Block 2. A comparable unit — Flat B on the 9th floor of Block 2 — will also be available for sale on Sunday, priced at HK$10.53 million, or HK$21,402 per square foot after discount.

