33 Clear Water Bay Phase 1 to sell 73 units on Sunday

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33 Clear Water Bay to sell 73 units on Sunday
22-10-2026 15:34 HKT
33 Clear Water Bay to offer 73 units via tender next Thursday
11-10-2026 17:12 HKT
33 Clear Water Bay to tender 73 units next week
08-10-2026 15:01 HKT
Kowloon Development names Ngau Chi Wan project 33 Clear Water Bay
06-08-2026 20:21 HKT
CK Asset to release Montage sales brochure within 24 hours
22-10-2026 16:42 HKT
Sierra Sea Phase 2C(2) rolls out price list for 88 units
22-10-2026 16:23 HKT
One Marina to release prices for at least 91 units next week
22-10-2026 15:51 HKT
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT
Domestic helper suspected after $420,000 worth of gold jewelry goes missing
22-10-2026 18:55 HKT