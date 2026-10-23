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PROPERTY

33 Clear Water Bay Phase 1 to sell 73 units on Sunday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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From left: Kowloon Development’s marketing and sales assistant manager Kong Lau; assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department Fonnie Chan; marketing and sales managers William Chan and Tony Fong
From left: Kowloon Development’s marketing and sales assistant manager Kong Lau; assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department Fonnie Chan; marketing and sales managers William Chan and Tony Fong

33 Clear Water Bay Phase 1 in Ngau Chi Wan, developed by Kowloon Development (0034), will sell 73 units on Sunday, the developer said.

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The sale involves 58 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units, spanning 492 to 536 square feet. After discount, prices range from HK$10.13 million to HK$14.43 million, or HK$19,981 to HK$27,587 per square foot.

The developer has also unveiled a show flat modelled on a 492-square-foot two-bedroom unit, Flat B on the 18th floor of Block 2. A comparable unit — Flat B on the 9th floor of Block 2 — will also be available for sale on Sunday, priced at HK$10.53 million, or HK$21,402 per square foot after discount.
 

33 Clear Water Bay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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