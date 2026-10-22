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PROPERTY

33 Clear Water Bay to sell 73 units on Sunday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Visitors of 33 Clear Water Bay.
Visitors of 33 Clear Water Bay.

The first phase of Kowloon Development's (0034) Ngau Chi Wan project, 33 Clear Water Bay, has launched 73 units to be put on sale on a first-come, first-served basis this Sunday.

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Showroom visitor numbers have increased significantly since the price list and sales arrangements were announced on Wednesday, with potential buyers primarily consisting of local young families looking for their own use, according to Fonnie Chan, assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department at Kowloon Development. 

Its first price list includes 58 two-bedroom units with studios and 15 three-bedroom units, with discounted prices ranging from HK$10.13 million to HK$14.43 million.

33 Clear Water BayKowloon Development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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