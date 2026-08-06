Kowloon Development names Ngau Chi Wan project 33 Clear Water Bay

Kowloon Development (0034) has named its residential project “33 Clear Water Bay" on Thursday, which will offer over 2,000 units in total.

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Fonnie Chan, assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department at Kowloon Development, noted that the project will be rolled out in five phases.

Phase I will provide 361 units, offering two- to four-bedroom layouts ranging from 492 to 1,039 square feet, said Chan.