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PROPERTY

Kowloon Development names Ngau Chi Wan project 33 Clear Water Bay

PROPERTY
06-08-2026 20:21 HKT
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Fonnie Chan, second left.
Fonnie Chan, second left.

Kowloon Development (0034) has named its residential project “33 Clear Water Bay" on Thursday, which will offer over 2,000 units in total.

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Fonnie Chan, assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department at Kowloon Development, noted that the project will be rolled out in five phases. 

Phase I will provide 361 units, offering two- to four-bedroom layouts ranging from 492 to 1,039 square feet, said Chan.

 

33 Clear Water BayKowloon Development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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