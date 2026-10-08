33 Clear Water Bay to tender 73 units next week 

The first phase of Kowloon Development’s (0034) Ngau Chi Wan project, 33 Clear Water Bay, will open its show flat in Pioneer Centre to the public starting Friday, with 73 units to be offered via tender next week, according to Fonnie Chan, assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department at Kowloon Development.

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All 73 units feature a three-to-four bedroom layout of more than 573 square feet. The developer will potentially offer more units via a price list within this month.

A show flat is modeled after flat A on the 18th floor of Tower 2, which features a 1,039 sq-ft four-bedroom ensuite layout and comes with a 30-sq-ft balcony.

The project has received around 2,000 enquiries since its naming. Prices will be guided by other units near the MTR station within the district.

