33 Clear Water Bay to tender 73 units next week 

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Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street receives at least 10 tenders
02-10-2026 15:14 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender one unit next Monday
24-09-2026 17:15 HKT
21 Borrett Road phase 2 to tender 10 units next Monday
24-09-2026 16:41 HKT
Eight children among 13 injured in school bus crash in Ngau Chi Wan
02-09-2026 18:43 HKT
MTR interim profit surges 106pc, two projects to be tendered
13-08-2026 17:41 HKT
Kowloon Development names Ngau Chi Wan project 33 Clear Water Bay
06-08-2026 20:21 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday
30-07-2026 17:05 HKT