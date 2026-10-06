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PROPERTY

Luxury home prices jump 5.3pc this year with transactions more than doubling: CBRE

PROPERTY
43 mins ago
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Luxury home prices rose 5.3 percent year-to-date and remained 11.3 percent above the March 2025 trough, CBRE said, as demand for ultra-high-end homes remains strong. 

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In the first three quarters of this year, the market recorded 197 residential transactions exceeding HK$100 million, an increase of 109.6 percent, whereas total transaction value reached HK$28.2 billion, an increase of 54.9 percent. The firm expects luxury home prices to remain broadly stable for the remainder of the year.

Mainland buyers continue to dominate market activity, accounting for 72% of primary residential transactions and 68% of secondary residential transactions in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the limited supply of high-quality residential assets, coupled with continued strong demand from mainland buyers, remains a key factor supporting the luxury home market.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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