Grand Ming's (1271) North Point residential project Mount Grand has received over a thousand inquiries since releasing its sales brochure, and the project will be launched for sale via tender as early as next week, according to the developer.

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The developer revealed that several potential buyers expressed interest in purchasing entire floors. Around 50 to 60 percent of inquiries are from local buyers, and about 30 percent are from investors.

Mount Grand opened its standard two-bedroom show flat to the media on Wednesday, and will be available to designated persons for viewing starting this Saturday.

The standard two-bedroom show flat is modelled after flat B on the 18th floor, with an area of ​​383 square feet.