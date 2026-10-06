Mount Hebe sells first house for HK$44.35 million

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Vervain Resources' Sai Kung house project Mount Hebe sold its first house for HK$44.35 million, or HK$26,730 per square foot, on Tuesday with a parking space.
The house spans a usable area of 1,659 sq ft, featuring three bedrooms, a 400-sq-ft garden, and a 659-sq-ft rooftop terrace. The buyer opted for a 120-day payment period.
This comes after the developer launched its first batch of six detached houses last Friday for tender on Tuesday.