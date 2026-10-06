logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

The Atlas offers total 220 units via price list and tender this weekend

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Li Ga (second right).
Li Ga (second right).

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, will offer 200 units this Saturday via price list, with an additional 20 units to be tendered on Sunday, the developer announced. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Discounted prices for the 200 units range from HK$3.76 million to HK$7.8 million, with a discounted price per square foot starting from HK$13,008, and an average discounted price per sq ft of HK$14,211, according to general manager Li Ga.

The price list comprises 114 one-bedroom units and 86 two-bedroom units, spanning from 285 to 503 sq ft. An additional 20 three-bedroom units, ranging  from 714 to 721 sq ft, will be tendered on Sunday.

The entry-level unit is on the third floor of Tower 3, measuring 289 sq ft with a one-bedroom layout.

The project has accumulated nearly 30,000 applications as of this afternoon, an oversubscription of 149 times. Applications close at noon on Wednesday. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Luxury home prices jump 5.3pc this year with transactions more than doubling: CBRE
PROPERTY
44 mins ago
Mount Hebe sells first house for HK$44.35 million
PROPERTY
56 mins ago
From left: Edgar Lai, Senior Director, Valuation and Consultancy Services, Hong Kong, John Siu, and Rosanna Tang, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Research, Hong Kong
Grade A office sees YTD rental growth of 6.1 percent as total leased area reaches 1.4 mn sq ft in Q3
PROPERTY
20 hours ago
Xiamen K11 Select.
K11 by AC annonuces opening of Xiamen K11 Select in China
PROPERTY
22 hours ago
Sale and purchase agreements for building units drops 6.3 percent from last year
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
SHKP's real estate agency general manager, Andy Chan Hon-lun
Sierra Sea Phase 2C(2) opens two new show flats
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
OPUS Hong Kong. Savills
An ultra-luxury apartment on the Peak up for sale for $650 million, Savills says
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
The Atlas I oversubscribed by over 105 times
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
Mark Hahn (right).
Henderson names Aquila Phase Six One Upper Lane
PROPERTY
05-10-2026 16:55 HKT
Cannas Ho, second left.
Pavilia Rosa offers promotion to buyers of designated units with rebate of HK$300,000
PROPERTY
05-10-2026 16:14 HKT
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
22 hours ago
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.