The Atlas offers total 220 units via price list and tender this weekend

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, will offer 200 units this Saturday via price list, with an additional 20 units to be tendered on Sunday, the developer announced.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Discounted prices for the 200 units range from HK$3.76 million to HK$7.8 million, with a discounted price per square foot starting from HK$13,008, and an average discounted price per sq ft of HK$14,211, according to general manager Li Ga.

The price list comprises 114 one-bedroom units and 86 two-bedroom units, spanning from 285 to 503 sq ft. An additional 20 three-bedroom units, ranging from 714 to 721 sq ft, will be tendered on Sunday.

The entry-level unit is on the third floor of Tower 3, measuring 289 sq ft with a one-bedroom layout.

The project has accumulated nearly 30,000 applications as of this afternoon, an oversubscription of 149 times. Applications close at noon on Wednesday.