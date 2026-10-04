The Sterling II sells out price-listed units in second round

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The Sterling II sales 182 units on Saturday
02-10-2026 21:55 HKT
The Sterling II records 96 units sold for HK$1.15b in first round sale
27-09-2026 16:47 HKT
The Sterling II oversubscribed by 200 times
24-09-2026 19:40 HKT
The Sterling I releases final price list for 101 units
30-08-2026 17:35 HKT
The Sterling I sells out all price-list units in second round
30-08-2026 15:03 HKT
The Sterling I to launch second round sale of 170 units on Saturday
25-08-2026 15:19 HKT
The Sterling I to unveil more units in the coming weekend
14-08-2026 21:34 HKT
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT