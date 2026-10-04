The Sterling II sells out price-listed units in second round

The Sterling II, developed by China Resources Land (1109), fully sold out all 129 price-listed units in its second round of sales on Saturday.

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CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei said that 18 units, comprising 17 three-bedroom flats and one special unit, were sold via tender on the same day, raking in around HK$297 million.

Notably, a bulk buyer purchased one three-bedroom unit and three two-bedroom units for over HK$39.53 million, said CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian.

Kong added that the development has sold a total of 815 units across five sales rounds, cashing in around HK$8.04 billion.