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PROPERTY

The Sterling II sells out price-listed units in second round

PROPERTY
2 hours ago
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From left: Kong Jian and Cen Feifei.
From left: Kong Jian and Cen Feifei.

The Sterling II, developed by China Resources Land (1109), fully sold out all 129 price-listed units in its second round of sales on Saturday.

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CR Land (Overseas)  sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei said that 18 units, comprising 17 three-bedroom flats and one special unit, were sold via tender on the same day, raking in around HK$297 million.

Notably, a bulk buyer purchased one three-bedroom unit and three two-bedroom units for over HK$39.53 million, said CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian.

Kong added that the development has sold a total of 815 units across five sales rounds,  cashing in around HK$8.04 billion.

 

The Sterling IISouthwest KowloonChina Resources Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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