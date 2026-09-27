The Sterling II records 96 units sold for HK$1.15b in first round sale

China Resources Land's (1109) Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II has sold 72 of the 153 price-listed units offered so far on Sunday, raking in HK$780 million.

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Notably, a bulk buyer spent over HK$41.03 million to snap up four units, including one three-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats.

Meanwhile, 24 units were sold via tender, fetching HK$370 million, including 22 three-bedroom units and 2 special units with terraces.

The highest price and price per square foot was a ​​713 sq ft, three-bedroom flat, which sold for HK$18.48 million, or HK$25,913 per sq ft.