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PROPERTY

The Sterling II records 96 units sold for HK$1.15b in first round sale

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian, left, and sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei
CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian, left, and sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei

China Resources Land's (1109) Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II has sold 72 of the 153 price-listed units offered so far on Sunday, raking in HK$780 million.

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Notably, a bulk buyer spent over HK$41.03 million to snap up four units, including one three-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats.

Meanwhile, 24 units were sold via tender, fetching HK$370 million, including 22 three-bedroom units and 2 special units with terraces. 

The highest price and price per square foot was a ​​713 sq ft, three-bedroom flat, which sold for HK$18.48 million, or HK$25,913 per sq ft.

 

The Sterling IISouthwest Kowloon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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