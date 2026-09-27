The Sterling II records 96 units sold for HK$1.15b in first round sale

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The Sterling II oversubscribed by 200 times
24-09-2026 19:40 HKT
State Residence records 63 times oversubscription for 140 units
24-09-2026 19:30 HKT
One Toscana to tender five units next Monday
24-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender one unit next Monday
24-09-2026 17:15 HKT
Yuexiu's The Atlas I to unveil first price list next week
24-09-2026 17:05 HKT
21 Borrett Road phase 2 to tender 10 units next Monday
24-09-2026 16:41 HKT
HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner
26-09-2026 11:28 HKT