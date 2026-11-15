The Sterling hosts AI art workshop, attracting over 100 buyers 

China Resources Land (1109) hosted a West Kowloon arts and culture-themed AI digital painting workshop at the marketing suite of its Southwest Kowloon project, The Sterling, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the art and lifestyle of WestK.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event attracted over 100 groups of buyers and fans to participate, who explored the connection between art and life through AI digital art creation and dialogue.

Jeffrey Sy and Cen Feifei, first and second left

Led by award-winning film special effects director and cross-media artist Victor Wong, this event allowed participants to experience the fun of AI digital painting.

Jeffrey Sy, managing director of CR Land (Overseas), sales and marketing director Kong Jian, and sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei also attended the event.

The event specially invited Wong and Headline Daily editor-in-chief Lau Kwok-yip as guest speakers to discuss AI digital art creation and the literary and artistic lifestyle of West Kowloon with participants.

Both expressed great delight in attending the event. Wong said that West Kowloon is a vibrant, colorful, and arts-infused community, and that the project places great emphasis on an artistic atmosphere.

The project places great emphasis on artistic atmosphere, setting up the West Kowloon arts and culture-themed exhibition at the marketing suite, which will allow future residents to experience a multicultural artistic lifestyle up close.

Lau also shared his daily life in West Kowloon and discussed the importance of the community's artistic atmosphere to literary promotion.

