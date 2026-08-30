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PROPERTY

The Sterling I sells out all price-list units in second round 

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Jeffrey Sy, center, CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian, right, and sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei
Jeffrey Sy, center, CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian, right, and sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei

China Resources Land's (1109) The Sterling I in Southwest Kowloon sold out all 133 units offered via price list during its second round of sales on Saturday, raking in over HK$1.18 billion. 

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The project has sold a total of 359 units so far, fetching nearly HK$3.44 billion, and expects to roll out additional units for sale shortly. 

Notably, a bulk buyer snapped up four units for HK$42.2 million, comprising one one-bedroom, two two-bedroom, and one three-bedroom unit, according to Jeffrey Sy, managing director of CR Land (Overseas).

Sy noted that 29 units were sold via tender on Saturday, bringing the total number of tendered sales to 46 units and cashing in over HK$670 million. 

He added that the project had received over 55,810 checks, marking an oversubscription of over 418 times for the 133 units offered with the price list, hitting new record.

The 133 price-list units include 47 one-bedroom, 61 two-bedroom, and 25 three-bedroom units, with size ranging from 304 to 672 square feet. 

 

The Sterling IChina Resources Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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From left: CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian, Jeffery Sy, and sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei.
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