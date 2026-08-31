China Resources Land's first-half profit slips 17.2 percent, interim dividend flat

China Resources Land (1109)’s net profit declined 17.2 percent year on year to 9.84 billion yuan (HK$11.47 billion) in the first six months of 2026, while the interim dividend remained flat at 20 fen per share.

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The company achieved 10.16 billion yuan in core profit, down 1.6 percent, after excluding valuation appreciation on investment properties and adding back the realized accumulated valuation appreciation on certain investment property projects disposed of. Among these, core net profit from recurring businesses rose 10.5 percent to 6.65 billion yuan, accounting for 65.5 percent of core net profit, up 5.3 percentage points.

Consolidated revenue fell 28.5 percent to 67.87 billion yuan, of which revenue from recurring businesses increased 9.9 percent to 22.61 billion yuan, representing 33.3 percent of total consolidated revenue.

Property contracted sales rose 5.6 percent to 116.5 billion yuan, ranking among the top three in the industry, and unbooked contracted sales totaled 188.19 billion yuan, which will be recognized as future development property business revenue, of which 97.28 billion yuan is expected to be recognized in 2026.

Meanwhile, China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services (1209), a subsidiary of China Resources Land, saw its net profit in the same period increase 10.3 percent to 2.24 billion yuan, with core net profit rising 10.8 percent to 2.23 billion yuan.

The company declared an interim dividend of 58.6 fen per share, which grew 10.8 percent from the same period of last year, and the special dividend rose 11 percent to 39.1 fen.

Its revenue grew 8.1 percent to 9.22 billion yuan.

