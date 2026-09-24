The Sterling II oversubscribed by 200 times

China Resources Land's (1109) Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II received 30,678 checks as of registration closed, an oversubscription of nearly 200 times of its 153 units to be offered via a price list on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The first round of sales of 188 units begins on Sunday. 35 of the 188 units for sale on Sunday will be offered via tender, including 28 three-bedroom units and 7 special units with terraces.

The remaining 153 307-to-730-sq ft units will be offered via a price list, with discounted prices ranging from HK$5.43 million to HK$15.01 million, or HK$16,930 to HK$21,747 per square foot.