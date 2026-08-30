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PROPERTY

The Sterling I releases final price list for 101 units

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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From left: Jeffrey Sy and CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei
From left: Jeffrey Sy and CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei

China Resources Land's (1109) The Sterling I in Southwest Kowloon released its final price list for 101 units on Sunday, with an average discounted price per square foot at HK$19,661.

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This batch comprises 42 one-bedroom units, 38 two-bedroom units, and 21 three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 307 to 680 sq ft, according to Jeffrey Sy, managing director of CR Land (Overseas).

The discounted prices range from HK$5.54 million to HK$14.04 million, with discounted prices per sq ft ranging from HK$17,789 to HK$22,777.

Sy added that all units in this phase offered via price lists have now been launched, and prices for this latest batch had a 2 percent increase. 

He mentioned that sales arrangement will be released shortly, with a new round of sales expected to begin as early as this weekend.

This follows the sell-out of all 133 units offered via the price list during the project's second round of sales on Saturday. 

The project has sold a total of 360 units to date, fetching nearly HK$3.46 billion.

 

The Sterling IChina Resources Landprice list

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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