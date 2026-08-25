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PROPERTY

The Sterling I to launch second round sale of 170 units on Saturday

PROPERTY
6 mins ago
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From left: CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian, Jeffery Sy, and sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei.
From left: CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian, Jeffery Sy, and sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei.

China Resources Land (1109) has released the latest sales arrangement for its Southwest Kowloon project, The Sterling I, offering 170 units for sale this Saturday. 

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The 170 units includes 133 units offered via a price list and 37 units through tender.

The project has received 49,000 checks so far, representing an oversubscription of more than 367 times for the 133 price-list units.

The 133 price-list units include 47 one-bedroom, 61 two-bedroom, and 25 three-bedroom units, with size ranging from 304 to 672 square feet.

The discounted prices range from HK$5.4 million to HK$13.38 million, and the discounted prices per sq ft range from HK$17,236 to HK$22,370, said Jeffrey Sy, managing director of CR Land (Overseas).

Meanwhile, the 37 units offered via tender comprise 33 three-bedroom units, and four special platform units.

The developer noted that the project has sold 197 units to date, raking in over HK$1.86 billion. 

Notably, a three-bedroom apartment was recently transacted at HK$25,738 per sq ft, setting a new record for the project's price per sq ft.

 

The Sterling IChina Resources Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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