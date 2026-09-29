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PROPERTY

The Atlas I releases first price list of 128 units

PROPERTY
46 mins ago
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 Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, released its first price list offering 128 units from 285 to 497 square feet, at an average discounted price of HK$13,988 per sq ft. 

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The price list comprises 78 one-bedroom units and 50 two-bedroom units, with discounted prices ranging from HK$3.76 million to HK$7.11 million, and discounted prices per square foot ranging from HK$13,008 to HK$15,423, according to the developer. 

The entry-level unit is a Unit E on the 3rd floor of Block 3, with a saleable area of ​​289 square feet and a one-bedroom layout. 

The project has currently recorded over 6,000 inquiries, primarily from young working professionals and families. Registration begin on October 1st, with sales expected to start as early as next week.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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