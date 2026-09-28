HK home prices edge up in August, rent hits new high

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Hong Kong’s private home price index returned to growth in August, rising 0.06 percent from a month earlier, while the rental index continued to hit record highs, data from the Rating and Valuation Department showed on Monday.
The index increased to 320.5, representing a year-on-year growth of 10.95 percent. Combined with the first eight months, the city's home prices have jumped 6.98 percent.
This came as a revised monthly decline of 0.8 percent in July.
Last month, prices of small and medium-sized apartments remained flat month-on-month, with an 11 percent hike from a year ago.
Prices of large-sized flats edged up 0.4 percent from July, or 9.5 percent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, August rental indices climbed 1.64 percent to 210.3, up for the tenth month in a row and hitting a new high.
The reading has increased nearly 4.9 percent for the first eight months in 2026.