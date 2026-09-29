BOC Hong Kong launches 'First P then H' Preferential Mortgage Interest Rate

BOC Hong Kong (2388) launched "First P then H" preferential mortgage interest rate promotion, as the city's major lenders battled aggressively for mortgage business amid the booming local property market.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The promotion targets first-hand and second-hand private residential property transactions, refinancing, refinancing with a top-up, and remortgage.

It combines the advantages of the latest preferential Prime-based Mortgage Plan (P Plan) and HIBOR Mortgage Plan (H Plan), offering a special preferential P Plan for the first two to three years amid the rate-hike cycle, allowing them to manage their initial home-purchase costs more effectively.

The Preferential P Plan Mortgage Rate is -2.32 percent. Applicants can switch to the H Plan after the two- to three-year period, with an interest rate cap of +1.3 percent and a cap of -1.75 percent for the P-rate.

After the plan automatically converts to an H-rate mortgage, customers can benefit from flexible long-term repayment arrangements that closely track changes in the interest rate cycle.

The application period is on or before December 31, and the drawdown period is between November 1 and April 30, 2027, both days inclusive.