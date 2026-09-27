One Victoria Cove Phase 2 releases sales brochure, offering 384 units 

Read More
Sino and China Merchants Land name Hung Hom project One Marina
23-09-2026 16:09 HKT
Chester II plans to commence sales on Saturday
08-09-2026 16:53 HKT
Henderson’s Chester II releases new price list for 30 units
06-09-2026 14:56 HKT
One Victoria Cove offers 35 units in fourth price list
01-09-2026 19:24 HKT
China Overseas secures Hung Hom Bailey Street project with HK$6.9b bid
31-07-2026 22:51 HKT
HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner
26-09-2026 11:28 HKT