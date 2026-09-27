One Victoria Cove Phase 2 releases sales brochure, offering 384 units 

Henderson Land Development (0012) released the sales brochure for phase 2 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom on Friday, offering a total of 384 units to the market.

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The phase 2 offers two- to three-bedroom layouts, with size of 339 to 661 square feet.

The project also features 13 special units, including eight units located on the 3rd floor, ranging from 343 to 623 sq ft with terraces of 82 to 189 sq ft, and five top-floor units spanning 390 to 661 sq ft with rooftops of 161 to 298 sq ft.

Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land, mentioned that phase 1, 3 and 4 have sold a total of 726 units to date, raking in around HK$6.13 billion.

This project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.