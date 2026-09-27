logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

One Victoria Cove Phase 2 releases sales brochure, offering 384 units 

PROPERTY
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Mark Hahn, right
Mark Hahn, right

Henderson Land Development (0012) released the sales brochure for phase 2 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom on Friday, offering a total of 384 units to the market. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The phase 2 offers two- to three-bedroom layouts, with size of 339 to 661 square feet. 

The project also features 13 special units, including eight units located on the 3rd floor, ranging from 343 to 623 sq ft with terraces of 82 to 189 sq ft, and five top-floor units spanning 390 to 661 sq ft with rooftops of 161 to 298 sq ft.

Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land, mentioned that phase 1, 3 and 4 have sold a total of 726 units to date, raking in around HK$6.13 billion.

This project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.

 

 

One Victoria CoveHung Homphase 2

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: Victor Tin and Li Yao, general manager of the overseas development division of China Merchants Shekou industrial zone
Sino and China Merchants Land name Hung Hom project One Marina
PROPERTY
23-09-2026 16:09 HKT
Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department.
Henderson Land launches price list for 45 units at Chester II, starting from HK$5.79m after discounts
PROPERTY
13-09-2026 14:34 HKT
Chester II.
Chester II plans to commence sales on Saturday
PROPERTY
08-09-2026 16:53 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Henderson's Chester II releases 28 units, with discounted price from HK$5.76m
PROPERTY
06-09-2026 18:48 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Henderson’s Chester II releases new price list for 30 units
PROPERTY
06-09-2026 14:56 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Henderson's Chester II unveils first price list for 53 units, starting at HK$5.43m after discounts 
PROPERTY
03-09-2026 16:20 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Henderson's Chester II to release pricing on Thursday with show flats open Saturday
PROPERTY
02-09-2026 16:55 HKT
One Victoria Cove offers 35 units in fourth price list
PROPERTY
01-09-2026 19:24 HKT
Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street Project in Hung Hom. URA
China Overseas secures Hung Hom Bailey Street project with HK$6.9b bid
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 22:51 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
28-07-2026 00:52 HKT
Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan
NEWS
22 hours ago
HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner
NEWS
26-09-2026 11:28 HKT
Mainland tourists flock to Hong Kong via high-speed rail for Golden Week holidays
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.