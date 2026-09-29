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PROPERTY

Swire Properties opens Phase One of Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou

PROPERTY
18 mins ago
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A bird’s-eye view of the first phase of Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou
A bird’s-eye view of the first phase of Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou

Swire Properties (1972) announced the official opening of Phase One of Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou on Tuesday, a landmark retail destination jointly developed with Guangzhou Pearl River Enterprises. 

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The mall is home to over 100 retail brands, with more than 80 percent already open and approximately 40 percent making their debut in either Guangzhou or South China. 

As the first Taikoo Li mall in the Greater Bay Area, the development is establishing itself as a new lifestyle and retail destination, distinguished by its integrated riverside setting, local cultural elements and industrial heritage revitalization, featuring international flagships and first-to-market brands. 

Phase Two is scheduled to open in stages from October 2027 and will introduce an additional 300 retail brands, enhancing Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou’s position as an international luxury lifestyle destination.

"Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou embodies our placemaking ethos of curating retail landmarks with diverse experiences, while allowing local character to shine through every aspect of the development. We are confident that this project will enhance the Bai’etan area’s development and set a new benchmark for retail experiences in the Greater Bay Area,” said Han Zhi, director of retail at Swire Properties. 

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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