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Two markets, one pitch: HKTB brings multi-destination trips to Central Asia

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With a direct flight to Kazakhstan about to launch and Lunar New Year approaching, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is pitching multi-stop itineraries to Central Asia's fast-growing outbound market.

Central Kowloon Bypass ready for traffic next Sun after 1,000 tests

Peak-hour journeys between Tseung Kwan O and Yau Ma Tei will be shortened to 12 minutes from next Sunday, after authorities completed about 1,000 system tests on the Central Kowloon Bypass, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said.

Chris Sun vows swift action after Tuen Mun scaffolding fire

The government is deeply concerned about the scaffolding netting fire on Saturday at an industrial building in Tuen Mun and will not hesitate to take enforcement action, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said.

Hong Kong’s first astronaut to return from Tiangong with gift wishing city prosperity

Hong Kong’s first astronaut and payload specialist Lai Ka-ying is expected to return to Earth early Monday morning after a six-month mission aboard the Tiangong space station, while she also received a symbolic gift wishing the city prosperity and its people well-being.

Chris Tang vows relentless arrests in bid-rigging crackdown

Authorities will arrest every suspect involved in building maintenance bid-rigging, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Sunday.

Business Today

HK continues to strengthen role as "super-connector" and "super-value-adder": Paul Chan

Hong Kong's financial and professional services can provide comprehensive support to Mainland companies going global, and will continue to assist overseas companies in entering the mainland market as the city's role as a "super-connector" and "super-value-adder" will continue to be strengthened, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po in his blog on Sunday.

The Atlas II to launch second sales round for 138 units on Saturday

Yuexiu Property’s (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, released a new price list for 138 flats on Sunday, and will launch the second sales round next Saturday.

US Black Friday online spend rises 11pc to a new high of US$13.1 billion

US online spending rose 11 percent to US$13.1 billion (HK$24.18 billion) on Black Friday, data from Adobe Analytics showed, topping its forecast as shoppers snapped up popular toys and AI-powered gadgets and stocked up on essentials as inflation weighs on holiday budgets.

Binance to offer Hong Kong stocks and ETFs trading in push into traditional finance

Binance plans to offer trading in Hong Kong-listed equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as it seeks to transform from the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange into a comprehensive financial platform beyond digital assets.

World/China

Chips, China, espionage: Nvidia boss to face scrutiny from US Congress

Nvidia boss Jensen Huang faces a grilling in Congress on Tuesday following his shock reinstatement as the US chip giant's chief executive, despite an explosive sex-and-espionage scandal involving China that has raised national security concerns.

China responds to Taiwan local elections with new call for 'reunification'

China warned on Sunday that "reunification" cannot be stopped, responding to Taiwan's local elections where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) doubled the number of cities and counties it controls, though it lost the Taipei mayoral vote.

South Korea's Lee says North Korea-China summit hard to predict, though desirable

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Sunday it was difficult to predict whether North Korea and China would hold a summit, although such a meeting would be desirable, South Korea's Newsis agency reported.

Earthquake, multiple aftershocks rattle Los Angeles

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the southern California coast on Saturday, rattling windows in the Los Angeles area and forcing an airliner to abort landing at the city's airport.