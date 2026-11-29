Ahead of the 94th INTERPOL General Assembly, which opens on Monday, the Security Bureau posted a video on social media outlining the event and highlighting a proposal to adopt the Silver Notice mechanism formally.

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The four-day gathering, being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, will bring together police chiefs and senior officials from INTERPOL’s 196 member countries. It is the first time the assembly has been held in Hong Kong.

Sean Chak explains the event's key features.

In a post on Sunday, the bureau said although many people are familiar with INTERPOL from films, fewer know how its General Assembly works. It invited Senior Superintendent Sean Chak Wai-kit to explain the event’s key features.

In the video, Chak said about 1,000 people were expected to attend. Delegates represent law enforcement agencies serving a global population of 8.2 billion.

Chak said China has hosted the assembly three times, with previous meetings held in Beijing in 1995 and 2017 and this year’s gathering taking place in Hong Kong. He added that event documents would be translated into at least four languages.

He also highlighted the Silver Notice mechanism as a key focus of the gathering, with its formal adoption potentially on the agenda. The mechanism is intended to help trace proceeds of crime and illicit financial flows. Chak said it could be useful in combating cross-border telecommunications fraud and intercepting defrauded money.

Joe Chow welcomes the representatives to Hong Kong.

Lucas Philippe featured in the video.

Valdecy Urquiza also featured in the clip.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Police Force also released a video titled “We Are Ready,” in which Commissioner of Police Chow Yat-ming welcomes representatives to Hong Kong.

INTERPOL President Lucas Philippe and Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza also featured in the clip, praising the city’s preparations and describing the gathering as "one of the best General Assemblies of INTERPOL ever."