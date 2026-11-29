A green minibus and a Kowloon Motor Bus double-decker were filmed driving against traffic near Sha Tin Racecourse last night, prompting police to intervene and KMB to suspend its driver pending an investigation.

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Dashcam footage and photos posted on Facebook appeared to show the two vehicles stopped one behind the other on a section of Tai Po Road – Sha Tin, near the racecourse junction, at about 9.11pm.

Both vehicles stopped with passengers on board, and the bus had its hazard lights switched on.

One of the passengers on the bus posted footage online, saying the bus had taken a wrong turn and entered the road against traffic.

One of the passengers on the bus posted footage online, saying the bus had taken a wrong turn and entered the road against traffic. (Photo: Facebook)

Some suggested the drivers were unfamiliar with the route, while others thought the bus might have followed the minibus into the wrong turn.

Police received a report from a minibus passenger at 9.19pm on Saturday that a 73-year-old male minibus driver had briefly driven against traffic near the racecourse.

Officers went to the scene and helped guide the minibus back in the right direction.

KMB said a Route 72 bus bound for Cheung Sha Wan had been diverted onto Tai Po Road at about 9pm because of waterworks. As it approached the Sha Tin Racecourse Bus Terminus along the diversion route, the bus mistakenly entered a junction in the wrong direction.

KMB said it had launched an investigation and suspended the driver from driving duties.