Train services on the Tung Chung Line returned to normal from the first train on Sunday after overnight engineering work for the line extension was completed, MTR Corporation said.

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Services between Tung Chung and Sunny Bay stations ended at about 11pm on Saturday to allow engineers to install the third critical turnout for the Tung Chung East section of the Tung Chung Line Extension.

MTR said the installation went smoothly and engineers completed thorough checks and tests before service resumed.

The rail operator thanked passengers for their understanding and cooperation during the service adjustment.