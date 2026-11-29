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Tuen Ma Line delayed due to engineering train fault at Tin Shui Wai
26-11-2026 05:00 HKT
MTR bags three ICT awards for AI and drone railway innovations
25-11-2026 16:38 HKT
MTR's world first solution for building Hung Shui Kiu Station
25-11-2026 06:00 HKT
MTR to offer half-fare discounts on Thank You Day this Sat
22-10-2026 17:26 HKT
More East Rail and High Speed Rail services for Chung Yeung holiday
14-10-2026 18:02 HKT
MTR apologizes after two Lam Tin station disruptions in under 15 hours
14-10-2026 15:13 HKT