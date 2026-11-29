With a direct flight to Kazakhstan about to launch and Lunar New Year approaching, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is pitching multi-stop itineraries to Central Asia's fast-growing outbound market.

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The push saw the board team up with the Hong Kong travel trade to bring its promotional mission to Tashkent and Almaty from November 25 to 27, connecting delegates with more than 200 local trade representatives.

The itinerary featured the board’s debut at Central Asia's largest international travel fair, the Tashkent International Tourism Fair (TITF), alongside networking events aimed at drawing more visitors.

Under the theme "Only in Hong Kong," the board's TITF pavilion spotlighted the city's mega events, East-meets-West culture, dining scene, outdoor attractions and latest travel updates.

The HKTB also hosted a "Hong Kong Night" dinner in Uzbekistan, attended by around 90 local travel trade representatives, to share the city’s new tourism offerings and strengthen regional ties.

Additionally, the delegation conducted business matching sessions with more than 110 local travel agents and tourism professionals in Kazakhstan to explore new business opportunities.

Anthony Lau Chun-hon, Executive Director of the HKTB, pointed to rising Central Asian interest, expanded visa-free mainland travel and improved air connectivity—including upcoming direct flights to Kazakhstan—as key drivers helping Hong Kong tap the regional market.

Aiming to draw more high-value overnight visitors, Lau added that the board is working with airlines and trade partners to launch tailored tourism products and offers for Central Asian travelers.

The initiative also introduced "Hong Kong + Chinese Mainland" multi-destination experiences to the local trade, encouraging operators to build itineraries linking Hong Kong with popular Greater Bay Area and mainland destinations.

Partnering with Cathay Pacific, the board will roll out limited-time offers for Central Asian travelers to coincide with the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan in January.

Potential perks include buy-one-get-one-free air tickets and passes to the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade.

Trade sees potential on both sides

The drive drew strong interest from local industry operators, with Farrukhbek Muratov, Chief Operating Officer of Uzbekistan-based Centrum Holidays, noting that China now ranks among the top 10 destinations for Uzbek travellers.

Farruhhbek Muratov, Chief Operating Officer of Centrum Holidays

Outbound trips by Uzbek citizens hit 7.6 million last year, rising 22 per cent year-on-year, he said. Since visa-free entry took effect in June 2025, Chinese arrivals to Uzbekistan have also doubled this year.

Meanwhile, local families and travelers looking to pair a wider China trip with a short city break are showing strong interest in Hong Kong, he added.

Osama Ghareeb, Director of Marketing and Business Development of Pegas Touristik, called the upcoming direct link between Hong Kong and Almaty "an amazing development.”

Osama Ghareeb, Business Development and Marketing Department Director of Pegas Touristik

He noted that the city can serve as a transit hub to other destinations to boost two-way tourism, adding that concerts by internationally renowned singers make Hong Kong especially appealing.

Zheng Lijuan, Chairman and General Manager of China Tourism Group Travel Services Co., Ltd

Zheng Lijuan, Chairman and General Manager of China Tourism Group Travel Service Co., Ltd., said Hong Kong's unique culture and diverse attractions add value to regional itineraries.

Tommy Tam, Chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong

Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong chairman Tommy Tam Kwong-shun said easier visa arrangements and more direct routes allow the trade to develop travel products combining the city with popular mainland destinations, including Beijing, Xi'an, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Patrick Kwok, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Hotels Association

Patrick Kwok Chi-kit, executive director of the Hong Kong Hotels Association, said Central Asian travelers are drawn to the city’s history and culture, food, natural scenery, traditional festivals and family travel, and recommended pairing quality accommodation with Muslim-friendly facilities to attract high-value overnight guests.

Looking ahead, HKTB will continue its promotional efforts through its "Only in Hong Kong" advertising, inviting Central Asian key opinion leaders (KOLs) to visit and promoting its Russian-language travel website.