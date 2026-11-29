Prudential has reported an information security incident involving its customer service platform that resulted in unauthorized access to some customers’ personal information, including identity document numbers, policy numbers and contact details.

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In a notice on its website, the insurer said it detected the incident last Thursday (Nov 26). It is notifying affected customers and offering assistance where needed. The company apologized for any concern or inconvenience caused, saying it was handling the incident with the utmost caution to protect customers and their data.

Prudential stated in the notice on its website that it detected the incident last Thursday

Prudential said the incident had not disrupted its platform services and customers could continue using the customer service portal as usual.

“As we are seeing a rise in cybersecurity incidents around the world and across sectors, we encourage customers and members of the public to remain vigilant against suspicious calls, emails and messages, and not to disclose personal information to unidentified or unauthorized parties,” it said.

As a precaution, Prudential advised customers to use strong, unique passwords and change them regularly, verify the sources of messages they receive, and avoid sharing personal information with unknown or unauthorized parties.