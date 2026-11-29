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Octopus cyberattack exposes data of 7,500 customers and 22,000 merchants
28-11-2026 06:28 HKT
Gleneagles Hospital suspends app after patient data breach
24-11-2026 18:51 HKT
Prudential HK ties up with Aier Eye Hospital for direct billing eye care
24-11-2026 17:22 HKT
SOGO and Chow Sang Sang report data breaches affecting up to 820,000 members
13-11-2026 01:27 HKT
Insurer Prudential posts slight rise in third-quarter new business profit
05-11-2026 10:15 HKT
At least 1,600 affected in Hong Kong airline, retail data breaches
27-10-2026 10:49 HKT
OpenAI data breach latest in long list of hacks in Australia
24-09-2026 11:34 HKT
Prudential launches PRUChoice Hong Kong Stay for Hong Kong newcomers
31-08-2026 17:42 HKT