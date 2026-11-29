A No.3 alarm fire broke out at a metal hut in Tsing Yi on Sunday, with no injuries reported so far.

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Authorities said the fire started at about 5.36 pm at the warehouse near the junction of Tsing Nam Street and Tsing Yi Road and was upgraded to a no.3 alarm fire 17 minutes later.

Reports said the warehouse roof had partially collapsed under the heat, and loud bangs were heard during firefighting operations.

Firefighters deployed two jets and mobilized two breathing apparatus teams, aiming to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby oil depot.

No casualties had been reported as of 6.30 pm.