The government is deeply concerned about the scaffolding netting fire on Saturday at an industrial building in Tuen Mun and will not hesitate to take enforcement action, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said.

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Speaking after attending an event, Sun stressed that authorities will act once evidence is gathered, including if contractors fail to adopt reasonable smoking ban measures.

He noted that legislation banning smoking across all construction sites in Hong Kong took effect on July 17, four months ago. During this period, the Labour Department inspected around 7,000 sites and took enforcement action against individuals as well as contractors who failed to implement proper smoking ban measures.

Sun added that the government will strictly enforce the law and conduct a swift investigation into the Tuen Mun blaze.

"Smoking bans on construction sites must be observed for the sake of both others and oneself, as a single cigarette butt can cause a fire," Sun said.

Starting Monday, the Labour Department will launch a special inspection operation targeting high-fire-risk workplaces with large scaffolding to ensure the ban is better implemented.