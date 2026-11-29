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No plans to end Wang Fuk Court social worker scheme: Chris Sun
22-11-2026 13:21 HKT
Hong Kong-Chile working holiday scheme to launch early next year
22-11-2026 11:56 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT
HK lifts minimum wage to $43.1 per hour from May
10-02-2026 17:11 HKT
Govt invests $2b in elderly care tech fund
20-11-2025 17:10 HKT
869 illegal workers arrested from Jan to Aug, says labor chief
08-10-2025 16:15 HKT
Nearly 30pc of talent scheme spouses enter HK job market, says labour chief
10-09-2025 16:48 HKT
HK attracts 42 elite athletes through talent scheme in five years: Chris Sun
02-07-2025 16:51 HKT