A seven-seater private car caught fire on Shun Long Road near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port in Chek Lap Kok early on Sunday morning, with the driver escaping safely before the blaze engulfed the vehicle.

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Firefighters received a report at 0.43am regarding a burning vehicle and arrived to find the seven-seater emitting thick smoke and flames. The driver had already exited the cabin unassisted, and firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

An initial investigation indicated the fire was likely caused by an overheating engine. Footage circulating online showed the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with its front end and body engulfed in fierce flames and billowing smoke before fire crews arrived to douse the fire.