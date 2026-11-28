Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt and arson link after a 72-year-old man fell to his death in Tseung Kwan O following a fiery midnight dispute over a property transaction.

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A 72-year-old man surnamed Wan died in the early hours of Saturday after falling from a footbridge in Hang Hau, Tseung Kwan O, shortly after he allegedly hurled petrol bombs at a relative's village house in Sai Kung.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after midnight when police received a report that a village house in Tai Po Tsai had been targeted in an arson attack. The assailant reportedly carried three petrol bombs in a reusable shopping bag and threw them at the front of the residence, scorching the floor before fleeing the scene.

Around 1am, the 72-year-old was found unconscious in an open area outside the Hong Kong Velodrome at 105–107 Po Hong Road. Paramedics certified him dead at the scene and noted burn marks on his body. Preliminary police investigations suggest that the deceased had carried out the Sai Kung arson attack before traveling to Tseung Kwan O and jumping from a nearby footbridge. Officers are probing the exact sequence of events and the connection between the two cases.

Terrifying midnight blaze

Recounting the harrowing ordeal to Sing Tao reporters on Saturday morning, the female homeowner of the targeted property, also surnamed Wan, said she had been watching television when she was startled by a loud explosion.

After someone on the third floor shouted that a fire had broken out, she rushed outside to find the deceased standing motionless at the scene in silence. She noted that he only walked away slowly after the flames began burning his own legs.

According to the homeowner, two of the three petrol bombs ignited, sparking a fierce blaze outside the house. She expressed relief that the front glass door was closed while her grandchildren were visiting, preventing the fire from spreading indoors and causing further tragedy.

Conflicting accounts over property dispute

The incident appears to have been triggered by a bitter financial dispute between fellow villagers and relatives. The deceased’s wife alleged that her husband had grown deeply resentful after being cheated out of a property by the homeowner's husband. She claimed they had lent a flat to the relative to help him pay off debts, but the man failed to return the proceeds after selling the property.

However, the female homeowner of the targeted house distanced herself from the feud, claiming she was unaware of the men's financial dealings or the news of the relative's death. While declining to comment extensively on the alleged debt, she dismissed the accusation by stating that the deceased had merely sold the property himself and that her husband had only received a commission for acting as a middleman rather than buying the flat outright.

She also revealed that her husband now resides overseas. Adding another layer to the tragedy, the homeowner noted that the deceased had been suffering from cancer and suggested his emotional state might have been affected by his illness.