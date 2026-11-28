A teenage girl alleging she was raped twice by her older brother was cross-examined in the High Court on Friday, conceding under defense questioning that she did not see what object penetrated her during the first alleged incident because she was lying face down watching an animated show.

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The defendant, identified in court documents as M.P.H., has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape. Prosecutors allege that the defendant, who was 14 at the time, first raped his then-12-year-old biological sister, referred to as X, inside their family bedroom in July 2022. He is also accused of raping her a second time in their living room in July 2024, after which she reported the matter to police two days later.

Under cross-examination, X agreed that the defendant frequently bullied her, that she disliked him, and that she felt their parents favored him.

Addressing the July 2022 incident, the defense noted X was watching anime on a bed when her brother allegedly assaulted her from behind. X agreed that while she felt pain and discomfort, she remained focused on the screen and never turned around.

When asked about her police interview, where she described feeling a "soft, warm object" thicker than a finger, X confirmed having no prior sexual experience and conceded she could not identify what entered her body.

Asked how she pushed the defendant away while prone, X initially stated she used both hands, before clarifying she propped herself up in a plank position first.

Defense alleges fabricated household sleeping arrangements

Following a brief adjournment, the defense asked why X did not call out for help when the family's domestic helper was inside the flat. X noted the bedroom door was shut but agreed the helper might have heard a scream.

X also corrected her initial police statement, clarifying that the defendant had put his trousers back on before leaving the room, explaining she had misunderstood the officer’s question earlier.

Defense counsel then challenged X’s account that their father slept in a room with the domestic helper while X, the defendant, and their mother shared another. Counsel put it to X that her parents actually shared a bedroom and that her version was concocted to make the alleged 2022 bedroom assault appear plausible.

X rejected the assertion, testifying that the events occurred long ago and that the lawyer’s tone was making her uncomfortable, prompting additional court recesses.

According to prosecutors, the defendant pulled down X’s shorts in July 2022, ignored her pleas that "even if it's a game, let's play next time," and told her "it'll be very quick, just bear with it" before X kicked and pushed him away.

The trial continues before the High Court on Monday.