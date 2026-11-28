The Hong Kong government will oversee the implementation of 120 recommendations made by an independent committee following the fatal fire at Wang Fuk Court, according to Acting Financial Secretary and Acting Secretary for Housing Michael Wong Wai-lun.

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Speaking on a radio program Saturday, two days after the first anniversary of the blaze on November 26, Wong noted that some measures are already in place and emphasized that institutional reforms, including stronger communication and regulatory oversight, remain an ongoing process.

Continued support for displaced residents

Authorities will maintain uninterrupted assistance for affected households as they transition to new homes.

Wong stated that the government is continuing its one-social-worker-per-household policy across 10 available rehousing projects.

While some residents have opted to remain in Tai Po, others are relocating across districts to urban areas such as Kai Tak and Kowloon Bay.

Social workers are partnering with local volunteer groups to organize welcome activities, familiarize residents with neighborhood services, and provide tailored referrals.

The Housing Bureau is also coordinating with Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen to mobilize district networks to help residents settle comfortably into their new communities.

Addressing public questions regarding anniversary memorials, Wong reiterated Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki's stance that lawful, peaceful tributes are permitted and supported with arrangements such as transport management, whereas any attempts to incite violence or break the law will be dealt with strictly.

Over 96 percent of property buyouts signed

Progress on long-term housing arrangements and property acquisitions has been steady. Out of 1,984 households in Wang Fuk Court, 1,915 have signed provisional sale and purchase agreements with the government, and 1,749—more than 88 percent—have officially completed the transactions.

Among the 69 unsigned households, 56 owners have expressed willingness to sell but face delays due to legal complexities, such as elderly owners lacking legal capacity or pending probate procedures.

Of the remaining 13 households that previously refused to sell, several have recently reached out to the government's outreach team, signaling a possible change of mind.

Outreach officers will proactively contact these final 13 households next month to discuss their circumstances.

Wong stressed that to safeguard public funds and uphold social fairness, the government will not offer better buyout terms to holdouts than those already accepted by over 1,900 households.

Site to become a park and community facilities

Clarifying future plans for the cleared site, Wong stated that the government is not acquiring the land for profit, but rather to build a park and much-needed community facilities for Tai Po and New Territories East.

Consolidating property titles, demolishing the eight residential blocks, and navigating town planning and funding procedures will take several years, during which authorities will consult residents and the wider community on specific design details.

Should a consensus remain impossible with any remaining owners, Wong acknowledged that enacting legislation to resume the properties would be an unavoidable last