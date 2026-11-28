A fire broke out on the lower-level exterior scaffolding of an industrial building at 4 Kin Wong Street in Tuen Mun on Saturday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of roughly 200 people. No injuries were reported.

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Firefighters were called to the scene at 2.06pm after flames and thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the bamboo scaffolding and protective netting surrounding the building. Videos circulating online showed intense flames spreading along the netting while workers attempted to douse the fire with extinguishers before emergency crews arrived.

The Fire Services Department deployed one jet and one breathing apparatus team, bringing the blaze under control and extinguishing it by 2.37pm.

During the incident, approximately 200 workers from the building—which houses facilities including a commercial laundry plant servicing hotels and restaurants—evacuated to a nearby sports ground./SINGTAO

During the incident, approximately 200 workers from the building—which houses facilities including a commercial laundry plant servicing hotels and restaurants—evacuated to a nearby sports ground./SINGTAO

During the incident, approximately 200 workers from the building—which houses facilities including a commercial laundry plant servicing hotels and restaurants—evacuated to a nearby sports ground.

Some workers noted that renovation staff had been seen smoking on the scaffolding the previous day and ignored requests to stop, raising questions about whether a discarded cigarette butt may have sparked the blaze.

Following the fire, a man arrived at the scene and was seen pointing toward the damaged netting while assisting firefighters with their initial inquiries.

Meanwhile, an employee from the 10th-floor laundry workshop recounted that corridors became heavily filled with smoke as the fire broke out. He noted that designated personnel promptly guided all employees downstairs, keeping the evacuation orderly and calm without any panic.

He explained that staff felt reassured because the company had carried out a routine fire drill only the previous month.

According to the worker, the bamboo scaffolding on the building's exterior had been installed for at least two to three years.

He indicated that the flames appeared to have originated on a third-floor podium, noting that exterior wall grinding work had been taking place, which may have produced stray sparks that ignited the structure.