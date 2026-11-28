The Digital Policy Office announced on Saturday a series of enhanced cybersecurity measures in response to recent unauthorized system intrusions and data breaches across multiple local institutions, citing an increasing trend of cyberattacks leveraging artificial intelligence.

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Under the new directives, all government bureaus and departments have been instructed to prioritize security reviews of key electronic systems that handle personal and sensitive data. The authority reiterated that public bodies and their third-party contractors must strictly carry out their cybersecurity obligations to ensure all protective protocols are implemented effectively.

Expedited incident reporting and interdepartmental support

To improve emergency response capabilities, the office has upgraded its cybersecurity incident notification mechanism. Government departments encountering security anomalies or breaches are now mandated to report them to the office immediately, enabling centralized coordination and swift countermeasures.

The Digital Policy Office emphasized that it will provide comprehensive technical and operational support to all government units while maintaining close cooperation with system contractors, aiming to establish an all-around defense system safeguarding official networks and digital assets.

Industry expert commends proactive stance against AI-powered threats

Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, welcomed the administration's prompt intervention, noting that the integration of artificial intelligence has made malicious online attacks faster, stealthier, and significantly harder to detect.

He observed that instructing departments to prioritize sensitive data repositories and holding external contractors accountable tackles cybersecurity vulnerabilities at the source. He added that the expedited reporting framework would significantly compress response windows, mitigating potential fallout on citizens and essential public services.

Fong noted that cybersecurity is an ongoing process rather than a one-time fix. He urged public-sector departments to maintain vigilant enforcement of the new security benchmarks and refine defensive operations, thereby bolstering public confidence in digital government services.