A male van driver was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in Yau Ma Tei on Saturday night after traffic officers intercepted his vehicle and uncovered about 600 grams of suspected cannabis inside.

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Officers from Traffic Kowloon West were patrolling the area at around 8pm when they spotted a suspicious light goods van and pulled it over on Lai Cheung Road near Hau Cheung Street.

A police dog assists in searching the van involved in the case. (Source: Sing Tao)

Police arrest the male driver on suspicion of drug trafficking. (Source: Sing Tao)

Upon searching the vehicle, police seized five packets of suspected cannabis weighing approximately 600 grams and arrested the driver at the scene. A police sniffer dog was subsequently called in to conduct a further sweep of the van.

It is understood that the arrested man was using the van to deliver drugs at the time of the stop.