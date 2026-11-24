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4 arrested as Customs seizes $4.1m worth of drugs at HK airport
24-11-2026 02:48 HKT
2 arrested over 43 grammes of drugs in North Point car
18-11-2026 04:07 HKT
Nepal court gives green light to 'controlled' cannabis cultivation
05-11-2026 21:14 HKT
Man arrested after police find $69,000 of drugs in Kwai Chung flat
03-11-2026 05:53 HKT
Driver arrested after police find $60,000 of drugs in car in Yau Ma Tei
03-11-2026 05:02 HKT
Driver arrested after police find drugs in car in Wan Chai
02-11-2026 06:35 HKT
Customs seizes $600,000 in cannabis at HK airport, mainland man arrested
27-10-2026 03:29 HKT
Customs seizes $1.7m in cannabis at HK airport, 2 mainland men arrested
23-10-2026 01:11 HKT