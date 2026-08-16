Paul Chan credits HK’s effective network for fueling its convention hub status

An enhanced network connecting China and global markets is driving Hong Kong's role as a convention and exhibition capital, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

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This came as the city's flagship venues — the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and AsiaWorld-Expo — drew about 3.5 million participants across more than 170 events in the first half of the year.

In his weekly blog on Sunday, Chan attributed the strong performance to the city’s unique advantages as a gateway connecting the mainland and the world, as well as its efficient and comprehensive transport system. With around 140 airliners operating flights between Hong Kong and more than 225 destinations worldwide, he said a highly efficient transit network has boosted visitor numbers.

Chan reported that Hong Kong welcomed 31.22 million visitor arrivals in the first seven months of the year, marking a 12 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, Hong Kong International Airport saw a 4.4 percent increase to over 200,680 flight movements in the first half of this year, while passenger traffic jumped 11.7 percent to 32.8 million.

As for the newly opened Terminal 2, Chan said 15 airlines are currently operating there since its launch in May and is expected to divert about 8 million departing passenger trips in their first year. In a bid to promote seamless departure journeys, he stated the self-service biometric identification system, Flight Token, now covers about 80 percent of passengers at the airport.

Chan stressed that the city’s position as an international aviation hub is not only vital to the local aviation industry, but also serves as the backbone for the city's role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder."

Facing shifting geopolitical and regional trade patterns, he said Hong Kong would continue to expand its aviation network, pursue more bilateral air services, and upgrade airport infrastructure.

Chan added that the government would pursue a multi-pronged strategy to attract more passenger and cargo traffic, covering multi-modal transport links, cooperation with Zhuhai Airport, travel agency partnerships, and sea-air cargo collaboration with Dongguan authorities.