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HK Food Expo showcases city's unique ability to connect brands: Paul Chan

NEWS
6 hours ago

by

Constance Yao, Phoebe Poon

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As the annual Food Expo kicks off with new exhibitors and discounts, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po expressed confidence in the city to bring international brands and regional enterprises together. 

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Speaking at the opening ceremony this morning, Chan hailed the event's milestone of all 11 ASEAN nations taking part for the first time, alongside the 1,850 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions.

Among the offers are specialty products from 16 mainland provinces, alongside Hong Kong's new brand for its own agricultural and fishery products—all of which, he added, showcase the city's unique ability to bring international brands and regional enterprises together in one market. 

Describing Hong Kong as an East-meets-West center, Chan noted that the city is hosting more than 230 major events this year, with visitor numbers projected to grow 20 percent to about 3.6 million. 

"Hong Kong is full of opportunities," Chan said, citing the city's global vision, efficient supply chain, and strengths in certification, quality assurance,  and branding as key advantages for brands seeking to connect with regional markets. 

 He expressed confidence that the city would continue to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation for businesses. 

+2

For bargain hunters, queues had already formed before the food festival opened its doors at the Convention and Exhibition Centre at 10am, with shoppers eyeing cut-price deals inside. 

Among them were several secondary school students queued as early as 6.30am to snap up the beloved HK$1 abalone, which they said was far cheaper than market prices. 

A seafood booth featuring games also drew snaking lines, with one participant who had queued for two to three days winning products worth around HK$8,000.  The store owner said he was optimistic about sales, expecting a 10 percent increase from last year.

A mother and daughter spent HK$2,000 on medicine, sauce, and snacks, noting more variety and higher foot traffic this year. 

Also among the crowds were Chan and HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong Suk-fan, who toured the concurrent Food Expo Pro and chatted with mainland exhibitors. 

Running alongside the Food Expo are four other trade fairs, including the Home Delight Expo and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair.

Standard tickets are HK$30, while discounted HK$10 tickets are available during designated hours on selected days.  

The expo opens from 10am to 10pm for the first four days, with early closure at 6pm on the final day.

Food ExpoPaul Chan Mo-po

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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