China urges Netherlands to keep chip supply chain stable

China hopes the Netherlands will help maintain the stability of semiconductor supply chains and resolve corporate disputes, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang's ministry said in a statement.

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China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Dutch side in areas including advanced manufacturing, technological innovation and green transformation, Wang said.

He said China hoped the Netherlands would create a "fair, just and predictable" environment for Chinese firms investing there, while welcoming Dutch companies to invest in China.

Reuters