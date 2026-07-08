China urges Netherlands to keep chip supply chain stable

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China hopes the Netherlands will help maintain the stability of semiconductor supply chains and resolve corporate disputes, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang's ministry said in a statement.
China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Dutch side in areas including advanced manufacturing, technological innovation and green transformation, Wang said.
He said China hoped the Netherlands would create a "fair, just and predictable" environment for Chinese firms investing there, while welcoming Dutch companies to invest in China.
Reuters