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FINANCE

China urges Netherlands to keep chip supply chain stable

FINANCE
6 mins ago
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China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China hopes the Netherlands will help maintain the stability of semiconductor supply chains and resolve corporate disputes, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang's ministry said in a statement.

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China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Dutch side in areas including advanced manufacturing, technological innovation and green transformation, Wang said.

He said China hoped the Netherlands would create a "fair, just and predictable" environment for Chinese firms investing there, while welcoming Dutch companies to invest in China.

Reuters

ChinaNetherlandschip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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