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Finance chief eyes 1.85 million visitors to fuel spending amid packed mega-event lineup

NEWS
21 hours ago
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With more than 100 mega events lined up for the rest of the year, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po projects Hong Kong will welcome over 1.85 million visitors.

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This followed a strong momentum in the first half of this year, where about 1.75 million tourists participated in over 130 mega events, generating approximately HK$5.8 billion in spending and adding about HK$3.3 billion in economic value. The city's retail sales have also seen a rise for 14 consecutive months, with a 9.6 percent increase in the first half of the year.

Writing in his weekly blog on Sunday, Chan pointed to the recent Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 and the Audi Football Summit 2026 at the Kai Tak Sports Park as an example of the economic spillover. He said the three matches drew over 120,000 spectators, with ticket revenue expected to exceed HK$180 million. 

Restaurants near Kai Tak have also reported around a 20 percent surge in business during the events, as merchants rolled out ticket stub promotions, dining discounts, and free parking to boost sales, Chan added. 

The financial chief noted the city's calendar serves up more than 100 events for the remaining months, including the Food Expo, the National Day fireworks display, the Hong Kong Cyclothon, and the Wine & Dine Festival.  

He anticipated over 1.85 million visitors would be drawn to the city, bringing about HK$5.9 billion in spending, along with about HK$3.3 billion in economic value. 

Among the highlights will be October's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting (FMM), which will first be hosted in Hong Kong. As key political and business leaders from the Asia-Pacific region will be visiting the city, Chan said the government will utilize this opportunity to showcase Hong Kong as a world-class international financial center and a vibrant hub for culture, arts, sports, and lifestyle experiences. 

Chan also cited the success of the "Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums" exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, where over 570,000 visitors have been recorded since its opening late last year. Additionally, about 200 related cultural and creative products have been released, with total sales exceeding HK$30 million. 

Combined revenue for the Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+ museum, Chan reported a 22 percent year-on-year increase for the last financial year, with venue rentals and cultural merchandise sales becoming major income sources. 

Highlighting tourists' focused attention on souvenirs, Chan said exhibit-inspired creativity can translate into economic value.

Paul Chan Mo-pomega events

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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